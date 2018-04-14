El-Rufai is a military administrator -Sen. Shehu sani — Nigeria Today

El-Rufai is a military administrator -Sen. Shehu sani

Following the allegations of a murder case framed against him by the police, Senator representing Kaduna central senatorial zone, Senator Shehu, has said that some people in Government are now using security forces to frame him.

Describing Governor Nasir El-Rufai as a “military administrator”, Senator sani said, “What is happening in Kaduna is simply tyranny. We don’t have an elected governor, we have a military administrator, one who thinks that everything should go his own way.

“Those who abuse power by thinking that they can use security forces to set us up in order to silence us or tarnish our reputation have taken on the wrong person. They will always fail as they usually do.

“He engineered the party to suspend us, to suspend me. That is about a year and half ago. When the suspension (El-Rufai’s suspension) came, he became very angry moving about bulldozers to bring down buildings.”

The lawmaker, yesterday in a tweet explained that some people are abusing power and plotting to use security forces to frame him.

Sani’s reaction came less than 24-hours after he was invited by the Police in Kaduna State requesting that he appear at the command headquarters in Kaduna at the end of the month, after he was allegedly mentioned in a murder case.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Austin Iwar, in a statement on Thursday, said he has written to the Senator asking him to appear at the Command Headquarters in Kaduna for questioning on April 30th.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

