El-Rufai trying to frame me in a murder case – Senator Shehu Sani — Nigeria Today

El-Rufai trying to frame me in a murder case – Senator Shehu Sani

Senator representing Kaduna Central District, Shehu Sani, has said the state governor Nasir El-Rufai is attempting to frame him for murder, Punch reports. Sani, speaking to Punch, said he received a letter from the Commissioner of Police, inviting him over. Although he hasn’t been served yet, he said, he also saw a letter written by El-Rufai informing […]

The post El-Rufai trying to frame me in a murder case – Senator Shehu Sani appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

