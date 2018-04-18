El-Zakzaky: Again, Shi'ites, security operatives clash - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

El-Zakzaky: Again, Shi’ites, security operatives clash – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
El-Zakzaky: Again, Shi'ites, security operatives clash
Vanguard
By Kingsley Omonobi, Joseph Erunke & Luminous Jannamike. ABUJA—ANOTHER attempt by members of Islamic Movement of Nigeria, otherwise known as Shiites, to ground Abuja, yesterday, through protest over the continuous detention of their leader, Ibrahim El …
Shiites flay police for allegedly denying detained protesters food, treatment
Police, Shiites clash in Abuja
Why We Arrested Shiite Protesters In Abuja
