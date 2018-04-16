El-Zakzaky: Falana speaks on Shiites, police clash in Abuja — Nigeria Today

El-Zakzaky: Falana speaks on Shiites, police clash in Abuja
Human rights advocate, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has commended members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) for staging a protest against the continued detention of their leader, Mr. Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife by the Department of State Security (DSS). He also urged them to keep protesting until all illegal detainees in the country […]
