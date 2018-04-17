El-Zakzaky: FCT police arrest 52 suspects in violent IMN protest — Nigeria Today

El-Zakzaky: FCT police arrest 52 suspects in violent IMN protest

Federal Capital Territory,

FCT, Police Command said it has

arrested 52 members of the Islamic

Movement in Nigeria, IMN, who

were engaged in a violent protest,

calling for the release of their

leader, El-Zakzaky.

The police also recovered some

bottles of improvised petrolbomb,

stones and catapult used

by members of the sect to attack

police operatives and damage

police operational vehicles.

The FCT Police Public Relations

Officer, DSP Anjuguri Manzah,

in a statement issued yesterday

said, the suspects will be charged

to court upon conclusion of

investigation.

The statement reads, “Following

the violent protest by members of

the El-Zakzaky Islamic Movement

in Nigeria (IMN) group who went

on rampage and were attacking

innocent citizens including Police

operatives on Wednesday 10th

January, 2018, the FCT Police

Command has arrested some

members of the sect and recovered

some bottles of improvised petrolbomb,

stones and catapult used

by members of the sect to attack

police operatives and damage

police operational vehicles.

“It is pertinent to state that the

unlawful action of members of

the sect which started on Monday

8th January, 2018 is constituting a

serious security threat to the peace

of the Federal Capital Territory

and at the same time disrupting

innocent citizens from going

about their lawful businesses.

“In view of the current

security situation in the Country,

the Command wishes to

unequivocally state that while it

will continue to be professional in

the discharge of its constitutional

and statutory roles of the

protection of lives and property

of the good people of FCT; and

equally recognise the rights of

citizens to express their lawful

grievances, the Command will

not fold its arms and watch some

persons hold the capital city to

ransom by disrupting government

and legitimate business activities.

“In view of the forgoing,

the command wants to state

that any person or group of

persons arrested for violating

the provisions of the Nigerian

Constitution while registering

their protest will be arrested and

prosecuted in accordance with the

appropriate section(s) of the law.

“Meanwhile, the 52 members of

the El-Zakzaky group arrested by

police operatives during a violent

protest that left some policemen

with injury will be charged to

court upon conclusion of the

investigation.’’

