El-Zakzaky: Shittes accuses IG, Abuja CP of denying detainees food, prayers — Nigeria Today

El-Zakzaky: Shittes accuses IG, Abuja CP of denying detainees food, prayers

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, has accused the Nigerian Police of starving some of its members arrested during the free El-Zakzaky protest. IMN also claimed that the detainees have been denied the opportunity to pray their five times prayers incumbent upon Muslims. The group, also known as Shittes, stormed Abuja yesterday in mass protest […]

El-Zakzaky: Shittes accuses IG, Abuja CP of denying detainees food, prayers

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

