El-Zakzaky: Shittes accuses IG, Abuja CP of denying detainees food, prayers — Nigeria Today

El-Zakzaky: Shittes accuses IG, Abuja CP of denying detainees food, prayers
The Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, has accused the Nigerian Police of starving some of its members arrested during the free El-Zakzaky protest. IMN also claimed that the detainees have been denied the opportunity to pray their five times prayers incumbent upon Muslims. The group, also known as Shittes, stormed Abuja yesterday in mass protest […]
