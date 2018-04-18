Eland Oil 2017 Loss Narrows On "Record" Production, Invests In OML 40 - Interactive Investor — Nigeria Today

Eland Oil 2017 Loss Narrows On “Record” Production, Invests In OML 40 – Interactive Investor
|
insider.co.uk
|
Eland Oil 2017 Loss Narrows On "Record" Production, Invests In OML 40
Interactive Investor
LONDON (Alliance News) – Eland Oil & Gas PLC on Wednesday said it invested "heavily" in OML 40 license in Nigeria, as 2017 loss narrowed on "record" oil production. Eland Oil has 45% interest in Elcrest Exploration & Production Nigeria Ltd, the joint …
Eland Oil & Gas losses halve as production recovers
Energy firm Eland Oil & Gas hails 'breakthrough' year
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!