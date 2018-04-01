Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt - The Ledger Gazette — Nigeria Today

Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt – The Ledger Gazette
|
Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt
The Ledger Gazette
Eland Oil & Gas logo Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA)'s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.73) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt's price …
