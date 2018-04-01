Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt - The Ledger Gazette — Nigeria Today

Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt – The Ledger Gazette

Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

The Ledger Gazette

Eland Oil & Gas logo Eland Oil & Gas (LON:ELA)'s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.73) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt's price …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

