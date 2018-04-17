 Elechi blames squandered scoring chances for Go Round's troubles - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Elechi blames squandered scoring chances for Go Round’s troubles – Vanguard

Elechi blames squandered scoring chances for Go Round's troubles
Go Round FC of Omoku, a sub-urban in Rivers State is still going round the top flight of Nigeria's elite league less sure footedly than their fans would desire. Ngozi Elechi. Perched on the 18th spot on the log after 15 games (with two rescheduled

