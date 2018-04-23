Elections no longer a guess work – INEC chair - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Elections no longer a guess work – INEC chair – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Elections no longer a guess work – INEC chair
Daily Trust
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said the conduct of elections is no longer matters of guess work but a process that needs deliberate plan and strategy. Prof. Yakubu said this in Abuja …
INEC to assist Lesotho in developing election strategic plan
INEC to share Election Strategic Plan with lesotho
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!