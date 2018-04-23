 Elections no longer a guess work – INEC chair - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today
Elections no longer a guess work – INEC chair – Daily Trust

Apr 23, 2018


Elections no longer a guess work – INEC chair
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has said the conduct of elections is no longer matters of guess work but a process that needs deliberate plan and strategy. Prof. Yakubu said this in Abuja
