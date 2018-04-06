Elective positions: What women should do in 2019 – Aisha — Nigeria Today

Elective positions: What women should do in 2019 – Aisha
The Assistant Secretary of Women Mentoring and Leadership Forum Hajiya Aisha Muhammed, has called on women in the country to consider boycotting the 2019 elections if not given proper chance to aspire for elective positions. Muhammed, a former councillor of Muciya ward, Sabongari Local Government, Kaduna State, pointed out that women were being marginalised in […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
