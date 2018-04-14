Elephant conservationist Daphne Sheldrick dies aged 83 - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Elephant conservationist Daphne Sheldrick dies aged 83 – Daily Nation
Daily Nation
Elephant conservationist Daphne Sheldrick dies aged 83
Daily Nation
Dame Daphne Sheldrick, a conservationist famous for her work rearing baby elephants in Kenya and fighting for the protection of the species, has died aged 83, her family said Friday. "Daphne passed away the evening of the 12th April after a long battle …
