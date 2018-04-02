Embark on People-oriented Projects, Okowa Urges Political Office Holders — Nigeria Today

Embark on People-oriented Projects, Okowa Urges Political Office Holders

Calls on philanthropists, business moguls to emulate gesture

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has urged political office holders to site projects that would be beneficial to the development of their communities.

Okowa made the call yesterday at a grand reception organised in honour of the member representing Aniocha/Oshimili in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon.Joan Mrakpor at Ubulu-Uku, Aniocha South local government area of Delta State. The reception was organised by Ubulu-Uku Development Council (UDC), the Obi-in-council and the people of Ubulu-Uku kingdom.

“Working with your people, you will identify their needs and embark on projects that will impact on their lives,” the governor said, adding, “your constituency projects must be useful to your people, such projects must be monitored in such a manner that quality work is delivered.”

The governor who congratulated Mrakpor for the recognition, observed that such could only happen based on her contribution to the development of her community, the state and the country.

He urged the electorates to always elect people who will render selfless service to them, asserting, “governance is about service delivery to your people, it is not about what you will make as an individual.”

Former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan who was the Chairman of the occasion, described Mrakpor as “brave, courageous person who made strong pronouncement on the menace of the Fulani herdsmen and we hope Nigeria listens to what she said and act appropriately.”

He thanked her for the developmental projects she has attracted to her constituency.

Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Yussuf Lasun, who was represented by Hon. Johnson Oghuma, described Mrakpor as true representative of her constituency.

The Chairman of UDC, Jones Ofunne in an address, disclosed that the reception was to “appreciate Mrakpor for the robust and dutiful representation she has given to Ubulu-Uku, and for attracting numerous developmental projects to our community through raw courage and indomitable fighting spirit.”

Mrakpor thanked the organisers of the event for recognising her contribution to the development of the community, and commended those who have assisted her in the success story.

Meanwhile, Uduaghan has endorsed Okowa for second term, and urged political office holders to unflinchingly support the governor to succeed.

The former governor spoke at the event, said: “Okowa will be the Governor of Delta State from 2015 to 2023,” he said, adding, “our governor, don’t listen to the stories you hear, you know the way people talk, don’t worry, no shaking, we are here for you.

He emphasised, “Delta Is a PDP state, it will remain a PDP state; Deltans ensure you go and get your permanent voters cards, it will enable you prepare for the 2019 elections.

“I want to urge political office holders not to give the governor stress, add value to the governor’s activities, don’t give him stress,” he stated.

Uduaghan who was the Chairman of the occasion, emphasised, “every representative should please, do your best to add value to your community, it is important that you do so.”

