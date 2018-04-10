Emefiele Calls For Coordination Of Monetary, Fiscal Policies — Nigeria Today

Emefiele Calls For Coordination Of Monetary, Fiscal Policies
As Nigeria gradually slides out of recession, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has called for a stronger coordination of monetary and fiscal policies to sustain the recovery of the nation’s economy. Speaking at a seminar for finance correspondents and business editors in Uyo, yesterday, Emefiele also called for more […]
The post Emefiele Calls For Coordination Of Monetary, Fiscal Policies appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!