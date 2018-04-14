Emefiele says AGSMEIS funds to reach N60bn by Jun — Nigeria Today

Emefiele says AGSMEIS funds to reach N60bn by Jun

Funds pooled by the commercial lenders under the Agribusiness/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) is already in excess of N26 billion, and is expected to exceed N60 billion by June 2018, CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, said as disbursements of the funds began in Abuja, last week. The flag off saw the disbursement of about…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Emefiele says AGSMEIS funds to reach N60bn by Jun appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

