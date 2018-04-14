Emir title: Muslim group holds solidarity rally for Oluwo — Nigeria Today

Emir title: Muslim group holds solidarity rally for Oluwo

Muslims on Saturday held a solidarity rally for the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdul-Rasheed Adewale Akanbi, over his purported adoption of Emir title.

Leading the rally, the National President/Founder of Jamaatul Ta’awun Muslim Organization of Nigeria, Sheik Daood Imran Molaasan, said the “outburst of the misinformed people against the Oluwo is an indication of the genuineness of his mission for the adoption of all titles ascribed to traditional rulers across various ethnic divides.”

He advised that people should rather judge the mission instead of the surface content of the intention of the first class monarch to promote national integration and unity.

The religious group lauded Oba Akanbi for his sacrifice, saying the recently held peace meeting among Osun State Council of Obas was one of the testimonies of his unity sermon.

According to Molaasan, any threat against the Oluwo on his recent Arabic regalia is a move against the Islamic faith.

He said as human the kings must be attached to their faith.

He said: “Monarchs are human beings with their respective religious attachment. The recent uproar for dressing like an emir is a threat to Islam. We have Obas going to Church or confraternity meeting with peculiar garment. Why then will some people condemn the Oluwo for dressing like a devoted Muslim to Jumaat and Islamic occasions?

“They said the Oluwo has changed his title to Emir. Is it possible? Oluwo only said he is an Oba for the entire Nigerians, with valid claim to institute traditional institution in the promotion of national unity and integration. It is a welcome notion that should be applauded and supported by meaning Nigerians.”

The group pledged unflinching support for the Oluwo, saying his peculiar conduct is in respect of the place of Iwo in the Islamic faith.

He admonished those castigating the Oluwo to be educated about the history of Iwo before making any negative comment.

