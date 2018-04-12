Emmanuel Amuneke’s Father Dies At 86 — Nigeria Today

Emmanuel Amuneke’s Father Dies At 86
By Johnny Edward: Former Super Eagles star Emmanuel Amuneke has lost his father, Pa Michael Amuneke, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.
Pa Amuneke died Wednesday afternoon in Festac Town, Lagos after a protracted illness at the age of 86, his first son Emmanuel told Completesportsnigeria.com.
“I lost my father on Wednesday and we are making plans to take his remains home and meet with the family in the village on the burial arrangements,” the former Barcelona and Sporting Lisbon winger told CSN.
“It’s so painful but life must go on.”
The late Pa Amuneke is survived by his wife and five sons.
