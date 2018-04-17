 Employers urged to accommodate workers ahead of planned bus strike - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today
Employers urged to accommodate workers ahead of planned bus strike – Eyewitness News

Posted on Apr 17, 2018


Employers urged to accommodate workers ahead of planned bus strike
Workers want a 12% wage increase, while employers are offering a 7% increase, going up to 7,5% over three years. FILE: The MyCiti bus service. Picture: City of Cape Town. Bus strike · Golden Arrow Bus Services · MyCiTi bus strike · International
