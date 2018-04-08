Empower yourself if you can't get job —Ojudu-Ojo - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Empower yourself if you can’t get job —Ojudu-Ojo – The Punch
|
Empower yourself if you can't get job —Ojudu-Ojo
The Punch
Omotoyosi Ojo, 27, is the initiator of Ronel Foods and Grocery. She speaks about her passion for entrepreneurship and how she started her business with zero capital in this interview with IFE OGUNFUWA. What do you do at Ronel Foods and Grocery? I am a …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!