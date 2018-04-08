Empower yourself if you can't get job —Ojudu-Ojo - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Empower yourself if you can’t get job —Ojudu-Ojo – The Punch

Empower yourself if you can't get job —Ojudu-Ojo

The Punch

Omotoyosi Ojo, 27, is the initiator of Ronel Foods and Grocery. She speaks about her passion for entrepreneurship and how she started her business with zero capital in this interview with IFE OGUNFUWA. What do you do at Ronel Foods and Grocery? I am a …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

