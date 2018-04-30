Emzor making billions turning Nigerian youth to junkies – Report — Nigeria Today

Emzor making billions turning Nigerian youth to junkies – Report
Nigerian pharmaceutical powerhouse, Emzor has been exposed as contributing the lion share of the codeine addiction ravaging the nation currently, especially among Nigerian youths. This came to light following an undercover reportorial job conducted by journalists from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). According to the BBC report, a male sales representative of the company offered […]
The post Emzor making billions turning Nigerian youth to junkies – Report appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
