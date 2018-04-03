 End to out-of-pocket health expenses in sight - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

End to out-of-pocket health expenses in sight – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

End to out-of-pocket health expenses in sight
Vanguard
With 70 percent of Nigerians paying out-of-pocket for their healthcare needs, Reliance Management Organization, HMO, an indigenous HMO, weekend introduced its range of affordable healthcare plans for individuals, families and companies. For N3,500

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.