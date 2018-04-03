End to out-of-pocket health expenses in sight — Nigeria Today

End to out-of-pocket health expenses in sight

…As Reliance HMO debuts affordable insurance plans

By Chioma Obinna

With 70 percent of Nigerians paying out-of-pocket for their healthcare needs, Reliance Management Organization, HMO, an indigenous HMO, weekend introduced its range of affordable healthcare plans for individuals, families and companies.

For N3,500 monthly, individuals can sign up to a health insurance plan that gives them cover with a lot of benefits. It is designed to make healthcare easily accessible to more Nigerians.

At a media presentation of the Plans in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer, Reliance HMO, Mrs. Funlola Jide-Aribaloye said the initiative was informed by the need for a health insurance that would not impoverish the people the more but bring about a customer service that addresses their most pressing concerns.

“We have built tailor-made insurance plans that ensure that individuals, families and organizations can stay healthy. We are the first and only health insurer in Nigeria that gives enrolees the benefit and convenience of monthly payments. With a good number of partner hospitals and more being signed up every day, we are committed to preserving the wellbeing and health of individuals, and the society as a whole.”

Jide-Aribaloye explained that one thing unique about their plans was that an individual can get registered on the network over the phone and within 10 minutes he or she can access care, instead of filling a very long form from the HMO.

“We also put a Doctor in your pocket once you buy our health plan you can chat with a doctor 24 hours a week, 365 days in a year on a go without necessarily going to the hospital.

“What drives us is our innovation and customer service, we respond appropriately in a timely manner, we are constantly seeking new ways to do things and every customer is important and we take enrollee complaint very serious.

She said they also have cash back package whereby an individual gets certain percentage back if he or she did not use its contribution.

Corroborating her views Co-Founders; Reliance HMO, Dr. Femi Kuti and Opeyemi Olumekun said technology forms a crucial part of their business and operations.

According to them, Reliance HMO is a Health Insurance company that acts like a technology company, using software, data science and telemedicine to make health insurance more affordable, easier to access and more of a delightful experience for existing and prospective customers. “Integrating technology into our operations also means that our entire customer experience support is top-notch and always available 24/7 via various channels.”

In his submission, Kuti who decried the poor coverage of health insurance in Nigeria said countries like the United States of America has 96 per cent of their people covered and in Europe almost 99 per cent of the people have health insurance.

It is atrocious, that only 3 to 5 per cent of Nigerians are covered even when and the country even have more disease conditions than in more developed countries.

Research shows that 50 per cent of Nigerian families are at the risk of catastrophic financial situation, which means almost going bankrupt if they get a big enough health bill. Our focus to see how we can solve that problem and how we can help people to get more access to healthcare at a decent price informed the plans.

Also, Opeyemi Olumekun explained that what differentiated them from other HMOs was a flexible and cheap package that people can buy without breaking the bank to pay per annum.

