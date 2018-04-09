Enekwechi wins Nigeria's 2nd medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games - Pulse Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Enekwechi wins Nigeria’s 2nd medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games – Pulse Nigeria
|
Pulse Nigeria
|
Enekwechi wins Nigeria's 2nd medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games
Pulse Nigeria
Chukwuebuka Enekwechi has won Nigeria her second silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. Enekwechi won silver for Nigeria after he threw a personal best (21.14m) for Nigeria in his third attempt. The 25-year-old athlete …
Gold Coast 2018: Nigeria's Enekwechi wins shot put silver
Gold Coast 2018: Enekwechi claims silver in shot put
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!