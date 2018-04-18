 ENGIE and Meridiam win two solar photovoltaic projects in Senegal — Nigeria Today
ENGIE and Meridiam win two solar photovoltaic projects in Senegal

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

ENGIE and investment partner Meridiam have been selected by Senegal’s Electricity Sector Regulation Commission (CRSE) as preferred bidder in a tender launched in October 2017 for two solar photovoltaic projects totaling 60 MW. These two projects are part of the Scaling Solar initiative in Senegal, conducted jointly by the Senegalese authorities and the International Finance Corporation (“IFC”, […]

