England’s Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss rest of season, World Cup — Nigeria Today

England’s Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss rest of season, World Cup

Posted on Apr 26, 2018

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the rest of the season as well as the Russia 2018 World Cup, the club announced on Wednesday.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on April 24, 2018 Liverpool’s English midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is stretchered off during the UEFA Champions League first leg semi-final football match between Liverpool and Roma at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, north west England on April 24, 2018.
England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss the World Cup after he suffered a knee ligament injury in Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final clash with Roma, the club said on April 25, 2018. / AFP PHOTO 

The midfielder was forced out from the field after 18 minutes of Liverpool’s 5-2 victory in the Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield on Tuesday.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s 2017-18 season is over for both club and country due to a knee ligament injury sustained against AS Roma on Tuesday evening,” Liverpool stated on their official website.

“The extent of the injury means Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to miss the remainder of the campaign for Liverpool, as well as the World Cup finals in Russia with England.

“The 24-year-old was assessed by the club’s medical team at Melwood on Wednesday morning and no specific timescale is being placed upon his return to action at this stage.

“However, Oxlade-Chamberlain will now begin a rehabilitation programme to enable him to reach full fitness again as soon as possible, returning to action next season.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool from Arsenal this season and has excelled after a slow start. (NAN)

