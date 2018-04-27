English Championship table — Nigeria Today

English Championship table
English Championship table after Friday’s match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals againt, points):
Wolves 44 30 8 6 82 36 98 — champions
Fulham 45 25 13 7 78 43 88
Cardiff 44 26 8 10 67 39 86
Aston Villa 44 24 10 10 71 40 82
Middlesbrough 44 21 9 14 63 43 72
Derby 44 19 14 11 65 46 71
Millwall 44 18 15 11 55 43 69
Brentford 44 18 14 12 61 49 68
Preston 44 17 16 11 54 45 67
Bristol City 44 17 15 12 65 55 66
Sheff Utd 44 19 9 16 59 52 66
Leeds 44 16 9 19 56 62 57
Norwich 44 14 15 15 46 54 57
Ipswich 44 16 8 20 51 58 56
Sheff Wed 44 13 14 17 54 59 53
QPR 44 14 11 19 55 67 53
Nottm Forest 44 15 7 22 49 62 52
Hull 44 11 15 18 69 67 48
Reading 44 10 13 21 48 66 43
Birmingham 44 12 7 25 34 64 43
Bolton 44 9 13 22 36 70 40
Barnsley 44 8 14 22 45 68 38
Burton 44 9 11 24 35 79 38
Sunderland 45 6 16 23 49 80 34 — relegated
Note: Top two promoted to Premier League, third, fourth, fifth and sixth places into play-offs, bottom three relegated to League One
English Championship result
English Championship result on Friday:
Fulham 2 Sunderland 1
Playing Saturday (1400 GMT unless stated):
Aston Villa v Derby
Barnsley v Brentford
Burton v Bolton
Hull v Cardiff
Middlesbrough v Millwall (1630 GMT)
Norwich v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Bristol City
QPR v Birmingham
Reading v Ipswich
Sheffield United v Preston
Wolves v Sheffield Wednesday
