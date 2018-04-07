English Premier League results — Nigeria Today

English Premier League results

English Premier League results on Saturday:

Everton 0 Liverpool 0

Playing later (1400 GMT unless stated)

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace, Brighton v Huddersfield, Leicester v Newcastle, Manchester City v Manchester United (1630 GMT), Stoke v Tottenham, Watford v Burnley, West Brom v Swansea

Playing Sunday

Arsenal v Southampton (1315 GMT), Chelsea v West Ham (1530 GMT)

