Eniola Badmus calls out Toyin Abraham for stealing her movie title - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Eniola Badmus calls out Toyin Abraham for stealing her movie title – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Eniola Badmus calls out Toyin Abraham for stealing her movie title
Information Nigeria
Eniola Badmus has called out her colleague Toyin abraham for stylishly stealing her movie title Ghetto Bred! The actress took to her Instagram page earlier today to rant about her effort, hard work and creativity being stolen and taken for granted …
The Bizli Strikes Hard!
'Cinema is my only religion'
NTR starts to shoot for 'scintillating ride of emotions'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!