Eniola Badmus takes ‘Ghetto Bred’ to London — Nigeria Today

Eniola Badmus takes ‘Ghetto Bred’ to London

Cross-over actress Eniola Badmus is taking her first movie titled ‘Ghetto Bred’ to London for its premiere on May 6, 2018.

Known as gbogbo bigz girl, this is the actress’ first movie, having featured in several movies, among which she has won awards.

The movie is about Efe, a young vibrant lady who believes in power and street life. She never believed in love until Onons who spoke the language she understood came into the picture; decision and choice become the order of the day as Fred, a complete gentleman also appears seeking for a relationship.

The movie features Eniola Badmus, Yaw, Ushbebe, Helen Paul, Peggy Ovire, Jide Kosoko, Nnedu Wazobia, Ireti Osayemi, Bolanle Ninalowo and others.

Eniola who is presently a 9mobile ambassadors has put out some pet projects which she is running alongside her job as an actress.

