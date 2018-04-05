Enjoy N500 discount at The Place Lekki & Film House Cinema Lekki/Surulere with Masterpass QR- Courtesy Zenith Bank & Mastercard — Nigeria Today

Enjoy N500 discount at The Place Lekki & Film House Cinema Lekki/Surulere with Masterpass QR- Courtesy Zenith Bank & Mastercard
Zenith Bank and Mastercard are rewarding customers that use Masterpass QR payment solution at specific merchant locations. Customers will enjoy N500 discount at The Place, Lekki and Film house cinema Lekki/Surulere when they choose the Masterpass QR option while making payments of N1,000 and above. All banks customers that are live on Masterpass can use their banks […]
