 Enjoy Robert De Niro As Robert Mueller – Giving Ben Stiller’s Michael Cohen A Lie Detector Test [Video] — Nigeria Today
Enjoy Robert De Niro As Robert Mueller – Giving Ben Stiller’s Michael Cohen A Lie Detector Test [Video]

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Entertainment, Politics | 0 comments

I wonder what late night TV Republicans watch?

They can’t watch the likes of Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert, Seth Myers or Saturday Night Live, so I guess it’s just a double dose of Fox News.

They would have hated SNL this weekend, too, because Trump-hater Robert de Niro teamed up with Ben Stiller for a skit that has already amassed more than three million views.

Unfortunately we can’t show you the YouTube video uploaded by SNL, which hasn’t been made available to SA viewers, but Twitter has come to the rescue to give us a look at what went down.

If you understand the Robert Mueller / Michael Cohen dynamic, then this should bring on a chuckle or two.

Especially if you know about the famous scene from Meet The Parents, where the topic of milking things with nipples comes up.

Enjoy part one:

And part two:

Fine, I’ll throw this clip in for good measure:

They don’t make movies like they used to.

[source:variety]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

