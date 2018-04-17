Entertainment Roundup: Khloe Kardashian reveals daughter’s name | More stories — Nigeria Today

Entertainment Roundup: Khloe Kardashian reveals daughter’s name | More stories

Khloe Kardashian reveals daughter’s name

Khloe Kardashian has just revealed the name of her baby girl. The model took to her Instagram page to make the announcement in her first post since she welcomed her daughter some days ago.

She wrote, “Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

Akpororo and his wife welcome twins

Comedian, Akpororo has welcomed a set of twins with his wife in the United States of America.

The comedian took to his Instagram page where he posted a video of himself celebrating with friends and family members as he received the news of the birth of the babies.

He wrote, ”I done born oo #roronation #roroteam #roronation #roroteam help me thank God oooo.”

Kendrick Lamar awarded the Pulitzer Prize for ‘DAMN’

The winners of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize Awards have been announced at Columbia University in New York City.

Top American rapper Kendrick Lamar was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music for his latest album DAMN becoming the very first non-jazz or classical artist to do so.

Entertainment Roundup: Khloe Kardashian reveals daughter's name | More stories

This post was syndicated from YNaija.

