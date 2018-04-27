 Entrepreneur John Macharia dies through road accident - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Entrepreneur John Macharia dies through road accident – The Standard

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Entrepreneur John Macharia dies through road accident
NAIROBI, KENYA: Royal Media Services Owner S.K Macharia has lost a son through a tragic road accident along the Southern bypass in Nairobi. The accident occurred at around 10pm Thursday and John died at the Karen Hospital where he was rushed for

