Entrepreneur John Macharia dies through road accident - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Entrepreneur John Macharia dies through road accident – The Standard



The Standard Entrepreneur John Macharia dies through road accident

The Standard

NAIROBI, KENYA: Royal Media Services Owner S.K Macharia has lost a son through a tragic road accident along the Southern bypass in Nairobi. The accident occurred at around 10pm Thursday and John died at the Karen Hospital where he was rushed for …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

