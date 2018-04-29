 Enugu APC vows to stop Ekweremadu's return to Senate - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Enugu APC vows to stop Ekweremadu’s return to Senate – The Punch

Posted on Apr 29, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Enugu APC vows to stop Ekweremadu's return to Senate
The Punch
Ihuoma Chiedozie. The All Progressives Congress in Enugu State, on Saturday, vowed to stop the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, from returning to the Senate in 2019. Ekweremadu, who represents Enugu West Senatorial zone, is serving his fourth
We'll sack Ekweremadu in 2019 –APC Chairman, Dr. NwoyeNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.