Enugu Govt. approves N100m monthly for payment of state retirees' gratuities - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Enugu Govt. approves N100m monthly for payment of state retirees' gratuities
Vanguard
Enugu state Government has approved the setting aside of the sum of N100 million every month for the gradual payment of gratuities to state's retired civil servants, totaling N1.2 billion a year. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. The decision was part of the outcome …
Enugu approves N100m monthly for payment of retirees' gratuities
