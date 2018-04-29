Enugu Govt awards contract for erosion control measures on Umuabi-Obinagu road — Nigeria Today

Enugu Govt awards contract for erosion control measures on Umuabi-Obinagu road

The Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration in Enugu State, in line with its rural development agenda, has awarded contract for erosion control measures on Umuabi- Obinagu road in Udi Local Government Area of the state. Briefing newsmen after the meeting of the State Executive Council (EXCO), the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji disclosed […]

Enugu Govt awards contract for erosion control measures on Umuabi-Obinagu road

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

