Enugu Govt awards contract for erosion control measures on Umuabi-Obinagu road — Nigeria Today

Enugu Govt awards contract for erosion control measures on Umuabi-Obinagu road
The Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi administration in Enugu State, in line with its rural development agenda, has awarded contract for erosion control measures on Umuabi- Obinagu road in Udi Local Government Area of the state. Briefing newsmen after the meeting of the State Executive Council (EXCO), the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji disclosed […]
Enugu Govt awards contract for erosion control measures on Umuabi-Obinagu road
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!