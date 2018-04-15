Enugu PDP holds peace rally - Naija247news — Nigeria Today

Enugu PDP holds peace rally – Naija247news
Enugu PDP holds peace rally
The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, on Saturday, hailed the Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwanyi, saying he brought permanent peace to the state, as well as among the opposing parties in the state. According to a statement signed by his …
Enugu PDP's worrying undercurrents ahead 2019
