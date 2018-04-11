Enugu playing lead-role in youth development, empowerment – Commissioner — Nigeria Today

Enugu playing lead-role in youth development, empowerment – Commissioner

The Enugu State Commissioner for youths and sports, Mr. Joseph Udedi, Wednesday, hailed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his keen interest and commitment to youth empowerment and development. The commissioner spoke during a town hall meeting organized for youths in the state by the state government to interact and acquaint them with the basic principles and […]

