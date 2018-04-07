Enugu police nab herdsman with AK47 — Nigeria Today

Enugu police nab herdsman with AK47

By Dennis Agbo

A gun-totting herdsman has been arrested by Enugu State Police Command.

The command’s public relations officer, DSP Ebere Amaraizu disclosed this in statement yesterday.

Amaraizu said the arrest followed prompt response to a distress call and intelligence information “which led to the arrest of a suspected herder and the recovery of one Ak47 riffle with 7.62 ammunition.”

He further disclosed that the arrest was made at a farmland located at Isigwe-Ugbawka, in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State.

“The suspected herder is now helping the police operatives in their full scale investigations.

“Following the arrest and recovery, the state Police Commissioner, Danmallam Mohammed, visited the farmland and the community in company of his officers and notable indigene of the area, Comrade Fidelis Edeh, and a local government councillor in the area, Peter Edeh,” Amaraizu said.

He said the commissioner of police commended the effort of the community, with their timely and useful information which led to the arrest of the herder and the recovery.

The police stated that the command must continue to partner with communities under community safety partnership of the community policing policy, to ensure that the communities continue to remain safe and secured.

