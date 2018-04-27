Enugu State Govt. distributes relief materials to victims of rainstorm — Nigeria Today

Enugu State Govt. distributes relief materials to victims of rainstorm

The Enugu State Government, on Friday, distributed relief materials to more than 250 households that were affected by rainstorm in Agbawka, Nkanu East Local Government Area.

The Monday rainstorm, which displaced most residents of the area, destroyed property worth N500 million in five communities of Agbawka.

Some of the relief items distributed to the victims included: bags of rice, Garri, beans, confectionaries, vegetable oil, foams, roofing sheets and cement.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mrs Nkiru Eneh, while delivering the items, said that the gesture was a show of empathy by the government.

Eneh said that the agency received a distress call on the incident and immediately inspected the affected area and the level of damage.

She added that it was gratifying that no life was lost in the process.

“The rainstorm affected several communities across the state and the governor demanded immediate response in order to cushion the effects of the incident.

“Our happiness is that no life was lost in the process,” he said.

The executive secretary warned that the materials were not for sale, adding that a good measure of transparency should be employed in the distribution to the affected persons.

“This is a demonstration of love by the government in order to provide succour to victims of the rainstorm because nothing can equate the loss,” Eneh said.

Earlier, the Chairman of Nkanu East Local Government Area, Mr Ikechukwu Ibagu, said that such magnitude of disaster had never occurred in the area.

Ibagu said that two persons were hospitalised after the incident, adding that they were responding to treatment.

He also gave the name of the affected communities as Amafor, Isigwe, Ovorie, Akpa and Imeama.

“The state government has done its part by sending these relief materials, it is now left for our council to do its part to complement what the state government has done,” he said.

Ibagu said that they would replant all economic trees that were destroyed by the rainstorm.

Also, Mr Fidelis Edeh, one of the victims, said that the rainstorm destroyed his farm as well as blew off the roof of his ancestral house.

“I lost over five million naira to the rainstorm but I discovered more pathetic scenes, as many buildings were pulled down in the communities.

The roofs of several buildings including public utilities were blown off.

“It is difficult to quantify the loss but I know it will amount to more than N500 million. However, we are inspired by the intervention of the governor,’’ Edeh said.

The post Enugu State Govt. distributes relief materials to victims of rainstorm appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

