Environmentalist wants households to embrace fumigation — Nigeria Today

Environmentalist wants households to embrace fumigation

An environmental health expert, Mr Patrick Ozigagu, has told Nigerian households to embrace fumigation to promote healthy living. Ozigagu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday that it was necessary to fumigate homes at least once in three months to kill off pests, rodents and other insects, causing health hazards. He said that unhygienic lifestyles in many Nigerian households had exposed people to various ailments, caused by roaches and other undesirable insects in homes.

