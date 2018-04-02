Enwonwu urges Nigerians to embrace cultural integration for national unity - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Enwonwu urges Nigerians to embrace cultural integration for national unity – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Enwonwu urges Nigerians to embrace cultural integration for national unity
Vanguard
Lagos – Mr Oliver Enwonwu, the President of the Society of Nigerian Artists, has appealed to Nigerians to embrace cultural integration for all to achieve mutual understanding and foster national unity. Enwonwu gave the advice while speaking in Lagos on …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!