 Enyimba FC seeded for CAF Confed. Cup group stage draw — Nigeria Today
Enyimba FC seeded for CAF Confed. Cup group stage draw

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Enyimba FC alongside three other clubs have been seeded ahead of Saturday’s CAF Confederation Cup group stage draw billed to take place in Cairo.

The teams got seeded based on their performances in CAF competitions for the last five seasons.

The other 12 teams will be randomly drawn to fill the 4 groups.

Other seeded teams are Algeria’s USM Alger, Sudan’s Al Hilal and AS Vita Club of DR Congo.

Meanwhile, matches in the group stages will now be played on Wednesdays and Sundays according to the new schedule released by CAF this week.

 

