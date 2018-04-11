Kwara United, Enyimba share spoils in Ilorin - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today

Kwara United, Enyimba share spoils in Ilorin – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Kwara United, Enyimba share spoils in Ilorin
The Eagle Online
Kwara United FC of Ilorin on Wednesday came from a goal down to force Enyimba International FC of Aba to a draw. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Match Day 16 Nigeria Professional Football League encounter was played at the Kwara Stadium …
NPFL: Ezenwa Injured As Kwara United Hold Enyimba In Ilorin
Enyimba held by plucky Kwara United in NPFL clash
Ezenwa douses tension over injury scare
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!