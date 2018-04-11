 Kwara United, Enyimba share spoils in Ilorin - The Eagle Online — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Kwara United, Enyimba share spoils in Ilorin – The Eagle Online

Posted on Apr 11, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Kwara United, Enyimba share spoils in Ilorin
The Eagle Online
Kwara United FC of Ilorin on Wednesday came from a goal down to force Enyimba International FC of Aba to a draw. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Match Day 16 Nigeria Professional Football League encounter was played at the Kwara Stadium
NPFL: Ezenwa Injured As Kwara United Hold Enyimba In IlorinComplete Sports Nigeria
Enyimba held by plucky Kwara United in NPFL clashESPN (press release) (blog)
Ezenwa douses tension over injury scareFcnaija

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.