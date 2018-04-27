 Enyimba: The giant that missed its moment - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Enyimba: The giant that missed its moment – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Enyimba: The giant that missed its moment
Guardian (blog)
Just last week, the draw for the Group Stage of the CAF Confederation Cup was held in Cairo. While four Nigerian clubs contested the final round of qualifying, only one made it through to represent the country: Enyimba. It served to drive home a
CAF Confederation Cup: Enyimba make Djoliba inquiries from MFMVanguard

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.