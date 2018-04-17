 Enyimba Throws Gates Open for Total Support against Bidvest Wits - THISDAY Newspapers — Nigeria Today
Enyimba Throws Gates Open for Total Support against Bidvest Wits – THISDAY Newspapers

Enyimba Throws Gates Open for Total Support against Bidvest Wits
Akwa Utd appreciates Gov Udom, fans for success run. Like Akwa United, Enyimba FC has also thrown open the gates for Wednesday's CAF Confederation Cup playoff second leg against Bidvest Wits of South Africa in Calabar. The decision not to charge gate
