EPL: Ex-Arsenal star, Parlour reveals manager to replace Arsene Wenger — Nigeria Today

EPL: Ex-Arsenal star, Parlour reveals manager to replace Arsene Wenger
Ex-Arsenal defender, Ray Parlour has revealed the coach that should replace manager, Arsene Wenger at the Emirate. Recall that Wenger announced in a statement on Friday morning that he would be leaving the Gunners at the end of the current season after 22 years with the club, ending a long tenure that got him three […]
EPL: Ex-Arsenal star, Parlour reveals manager to replace Arsene Wenger
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!