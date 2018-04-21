EPL: I have performed better than Mourinho at Chelsea – Conte - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

EPL: I have performed better than Mourinho at Chelsea – Conte – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
EPL: I have performed better than Mourinho at Chelsea – Conte
Antonio Conte has taken another swipe at Jose Mourinho after reaching his Chelsea century. During his press conference on Friday, Conte suggested that the return from his first 100 games in charge of the Blues is better than Mourinho's. The Italian won …
