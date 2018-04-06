 EPL: Man City were offered Pogba in January, I said no – Guardiola - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

EPL: Man City were offered Pogba in January, I said no – Guardiola – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

EPL: Man City were offered Pogba in January, I said no – Guardiola
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has disclosed that the club was offered the chance to sign Manchester United's Paul Pogba during the January transfer window. Guardiola told reporters on Friday, “I said no. We don't have the money to buy Pogba
Pep Guardiola claims he was offered Paul Pogba this season by Mino RaiolaThe Guardian
Pep Guardiola: Mino Raiola offered Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Manchester City in JanuarySkySports
Pogba and Mkhitaryan were offered to Manchester City in January, claims GuardiolaSBS – The World Game
The Punch –Telegraph.co.uk –Reuters –Independent.ie
all 118 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.