EPL: Mourinho admits he didn't expect “instant success” at Manchester United - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

EPL: Mourinho admits he didn't expect "instant success" at Manchester United
Daily Post Nigeria
EPL: Mourinho admits he didn't expect “instant success” at Manchester United
Daily Post Nigeria
Jose Mourinho has said he did not sign for Manchester United expecting “instant success”, but believes the team has enjoyed “evolution at almost every level” in his two seasons in charge at Old Trafford. Mourinho lifted the Community Shield, EFL Cup …
